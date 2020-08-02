A warm July in the Almanor basin

By Dale Knutsen

Special to Feather Publishing

Temperatures in the Lake Almanor basin ran a bit warmer than usual during July. Our average low temperature was nearly 2 degrees warmer than the norm while our average high was more than 3 degrees warmer. The peak July temperature was 96 degrees and there were several days with 95 degree highs. Our lowest low for the month was 39 degrees.

July is often a dry month but it can be interrupted by isolated thunderstorms. Such was the case this year when the basin experienced several brief stormy episodes. Rain amounts varied from one location to another but by the end of the month a total of 0.82 inch of rain had been recorded at the Prattville monitoring site. Fortunately no fires were ignited right in the basin by these thunderstorms but there were ignitions in nearby areas.

August typically continues the warm and dry pattern, with the first promise of significant rainfall not appearing until October.