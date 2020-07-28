Adams Fire is 10 percent contained

The Plumas National Forest is reporting that firefighters made great progress on the Adams Fire overnight. The fire is being estimated at 700 acres and is 10 percent contained; more accurate mapping will be completed today. The small spot that crossed over to the east side of Highway 395 yesterday afternoon was quickly contained to a few acres, burning mostly roadside grass and brush along the highway. All fire lines are holding.

There are over 400 firefighters working on the fire. Crews are focusing on strengthening fire lines and taking care of hotspots so residents are able to safely return to their homes as soon as possible. An Evacuation Order remains in effect for south Constantia Road in Doyle and Constantia Road remains closed. Thunderstorms are not predicted over the area today. Check back for a mid-day update at noon today unless things change before then.

The Adams Fire broke out the evening of Sunday, July 26, following lightning in the area.