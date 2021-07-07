Sugarloaf burning from the Calpine Lookout. Photo by Lance Benson
News 

Mandatory evacuation order for Frenchman Lake area

Lauren

Update: A mandatory evacuation order has now been issued for Frenchman Lake including all campgrounds and residences around the lake.

 

Sheriff Office personnel have been in the area and are giving campers notifications.

 

If you have special needs you should evacuate now. If you have large animals make arrangements to move them immediately.

 

An evacuation center has been set up at the Portola Baptist Station Church 171 S. Gulling in Portola.

 

Please avoid this area if possible. We will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

