Aircraft and ground crews to continue work on Feather Fire

The Plumas National Forest reported that a fire is burning in a remote, rugged area of the forest near the St. Louis Bridge/Slate Creek area, west of Howland Flat and Mt. Fillmore. Since it was first reported yesterday, the Feather Fire gained a little acreage overnight and is now about 40 acres with line around 30 percent of it. The fire is burning in steep terrain (grass, brush and timber) about 1 mile northwest of Howland Flat in Sierra County. Aircraft will be very visible today supporting the firefighters on the ground. Smoke patterns will be changing as the morning inversion lifts and smoke clears. Yesterday, people reported smelling smoke in LaPorte, Meadow Valley and Blairsden along with points in between.