All clear: Sheriff lifts remaining evacuation warnings
The evacuation warnings for the following areas have been lifted:
- East side of Mt. Hough, east to Tower Rock and the south edge of Genesee. Includes Emigrant Rd. Zone [PLU Zone 16A]
- Grizzly/Tower: Beckwourth Genesee Rd south of Antelope Lake Rd to Grizzly Ridge and North of Argentine Lookout [Plu Zone 21]
- All of Genesee Valley [PLU Zone 28]
- Antelope, includes the area surrounding Antelope Lake. [PLU Zone 30]
- The unpopulated area of Babcock Crossing, Elephants Playground, and Murdock Crossing areas. [PLU Zone 31]
- North of Mt. Jackson to the edge of Plumaa Zone 33. [Plumas Zone 32-D]
- Ingalis: South of Beckwourth Genesee Road to the NW side of Lake Davis along Grizzly Ridge to the west and including the Walker Mine [PLU Zone 33]
- Beckwourth Genesee Road north of Dixie Valley Road, north to the Plumas Lassen County Line. [PLU Zone 34]
- North of Lake Davis from the intersection of Beckwourth-Taylorsville Road and the Bagley pass Road, north to Zone 31 [PLU 35-A]
- Lake Davis, north of Lake Davis Road to Gate Place, includes all sides of Lake Davis [PLU 35-B]
- Lake Davis Road at Bitter Brush east to Grizzly Road and south to Grizzly Road near Old Grizzly Road [PLU 35-C]
- Penman Peak northeast to Smith Peak. [PLU Zone 36-D]
- East of Crocker Mountain toward Reconnaissance Peak and Dixie Mountain and from the Beckwourth Genesee Road at 23N53 north to 28N01 [PLU 37]
- North side of Portola. Hwy 70 at West Street east to Hwy 70 at A23 and everything north to the southern edge of 35-B (south of Lake Davis) [PLU 42-D]
- Sugar Loaf: Frenchman Road near Bloomer Lake Road, north to the county line, and the Plumas side of Doyle Grade [PLU Zone 43-A]
- Frenchman lake and all areas adjacent, including Frenchman Cove, Frenchman Village and Dooley [PLU 43-B]