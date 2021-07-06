All evacuation advisory warnings lifted on Beckwourth Complex

As predicted by the Forest Service this morning, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all advisory evacuation orders related to the Dotta Fire. This includes Dixie Valley Road (from Beckwourth-Genesee Road to the west side of Frenchman Lake.) Previously all advisory orders for the Sugar Fire had been lifted.

The announcement was made as crews continue to make progress on the Beckwourth Complex (that includes Dotta and Sugar fires). The fires were ignited by lightning last week.