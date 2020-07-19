All Lost Sierra trails now open

All Lost Sierra trails are now open including all trails in the Lakes Basin, Quincy, Graeagle and Downieville areas. “There are still a few drifts out there, but overall, the trails are cleared out and ready for exploration thanks to our Pro Trail Crew out there workin’ hard,” said Mandy Beatty of Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship.

The mainstay of SBTS is trail maintenance and building. “We are excited to start hosting small volunteer days on public lands again!” said Beatty. “SBTS will be following best practices from the Plumas National Forest and Plumas Public Health for the protection of our crew and you. If you are a Quincy local or traveling in the area during a weekday and wanna come get some dirt on your hands, contact Mandy at [email protected] to coordinate a trail workday.”

SBTS will provide disinfected tools, but asks that volunteers please bring their own personal protective equipment – a face mask of course, lunch, plus water, sturdy closed-toe shoes, gloves, eye protection, pants and a wicking shirt, sunscreen, a hat are all smart choices for trail work.

Downhill expeditions

If you’ve been to Downieville in the past couple of weeks, you may have stopped by Yuba Expeditions and noticed the door is open. Yes, they are open now in both Quincy and Downieville locations, but shuttles are still not running at this time given the continued need to protect Yuba staff and customers by keeping social distancing measures in-place. However, Yuba staff can still provide Santa Cruz demo bike rentals, bike repairs and parts and even some sweet new merchandise that’s now available.

Familiar faces can be seen at Yuba, and folks may wonder what the rest of the Yuba staff is doing since they can’t perform their normal, full operations.

To support continued local employment, Yuba offered as many of the Yuba staff as possible jobs on the SBTS Pro Trail Crew. “Yuba converted shuttle vehicles into trail work vehicles, and now Evan, TJ and Jake are working on the Downieville Trail Crew making sure outdoor adventurers are still able to enjoy the trails even if they can’t enjoy a shuttle,” said Beatty. “If you are in the area, stop in and see us, bring your mask, wash your hands often, keep six feet of separation and be safe out there, Good People.”