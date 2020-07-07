Almanor Basin restoration online discussion Thursday, July 9

Learn about landscape-scale conservation and restoration in the North Fork Feather River region during an online event Thursday, July 9 sponsored by the Sierra Institute.

It will feature a panel discussion with local conservationists and natural resource professionals involved in land protection and habitat restoration projects in the greater Almanor Basin. Four experts will share summaries of their work and explain the ecological and cultural importance of this region. A question and answer session will follow the presentations. The event is free and open to all, but registration is required!

The session begins at 6:30 p.m. featuring Shelton Douthit, Feather River Land Trust; Lorena Gorbet, Maidu Summit Consortium; Steve Schweigerdt, Stewardship Council and Leslie Mink, Plumas Corporation.

The ‘State of the Lake’ was originally planned as an in-person event to explore the many ways that local organizations and individuals are working to improve the health of Lake Almanor and the larger watershed around it. For this year, we’re transitioning to digital panel discussions.

To register: https://secure.sierrainstitute.us/np/clients/sierrainstitute/eventRegistration.jsp?event=34