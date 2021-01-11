Almanor man graphs temperatures in the basin

Lake Almanor Basin resident Phil Danter was curious about temperatures in the basin — was the weather getting warmer?

He turned to hourly air temperature readings from the Hamilton Branch Fire Station on the California Department of Water Resources website. He set out to answer these questions: So what happens when one takes the hourly temperature readings from the Hamilton Branch Fire Station and averages them for a month? And then graphs those monthly averages over 14 years?

“There seems to be enough data points in my samples to get a good average,” said Danter. “And all samples or years are made up of the same number of data points — 8,760 for each year. The average low seems to be around 35 degrees and average highs are high 60s for Hamilton Branch for the last 14 years.”

https://cdec.water.ca.gov/dynamicapp/QueryF?s=ham&end=undefined