Almanor Ranger District announces guided snowshoe tours

The Almanor Ranger District on the Lassen National Forest released the schedule for its annual guided snowshoe tours for this winter season with the first tour scheduled Friday, Jan. 17. Times will be announced later.

These tours are open to the general public, community and school groups.

The tour covers a variety of topics during the one- to two-hour program. Some of the topics covered are basic winter survival skills, environmental education and local history. The tours take place in the surrounding LNF, but locations vary depending on current snow conditions.

Snowshoes for these tours are provided free of charge. The tours are geared for beginners, but can be strenuous depending on terrain and snow powder conditions. There is the option of tailoring the tour program to include the California State Standards for environmental education by request.

“This is a great way to enjoy this winter season on the Lassen National Forest and to explore the forest while on snowshoes,” said Deb Bumpus, forest supervisor. “There’s the magical experience of floating over the snow on snowshoes among snow-laden trees, animal tracks to follow, and the quiet of the snow-hushed forest.”

The 2020 Winter Snowshoe Tour schedule:

– Friday, Jan. 17

– Friday, Jan. 31

– Saturday, Feb. 8

– Saturday, Feb. 22

All tours require reservations. To reserve your spot, schedule your school or get more information about our snowshoe program, contact Carlos Holguin, Visitor Information Services, at 258-2141 or by email at carlos.holguin@usda.gov.