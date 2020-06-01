Almanor resident provides weekly COVID graph
Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the Chester Progressive. Now he is tracking and graphing COVID-19 in the state. Following is his latest contribution:
The latest weekly update to the chart of COVID-19 deaths statewide in California shows an encouraging downward trend. Public behavior during the current Stage 2 reopening of parts of the economy will determine whether this favorable trend will continue.