Monday, June 1, 2020
Almanor resident provides weekly COVID graph

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the Chester Progressive. Now he is tracking and graphing COVID-19 in the state. Following is his latest contribution:

The latest weekly update to the chart of COVID-19 deaths statewide in California shows an encouraging downward trend.  Public behavior during the current Stage 2 reopening of parts of the economy will determine whether this favorable trend will continue.

 

