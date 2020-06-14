Almanor resident tracks COVID

Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the Chester Progressive. Now he is tracking and graphing COVID-19 in the state. Following is his late st contribution:

Statewide deaths attributed to the coronavirus during the week ending June 12 were up slightly from the prior week, but the overall trend remains hopeful. The willingness of the public to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face covering in public places and sanitize their hands frequently will determine how the pattern evolves from this point.