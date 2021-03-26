Called Back Home!

On behalf of the children, grand-children and great grand-children of Ann and Dick Joy, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for your prayers, kind words and gestures of love on their recent passing. Ann – March 14, 2021 and Dick — March 18, 2021.

Ann and Dick were the epitome of lives well lived. Their family and friends meant the world to them. They were there for all of us offering a helping hand or lending a sympathetic ear through the good times and bad.

No one loved a good book or a good joke more than Ann. Dick joyously shared his love of hunting and fishing with his grandkids and he told the very best stories, especially around the camp fire. Best grandparents ever!

They loved Portola and did their best to help it thrive. Their contributions will not be forgotten.

We will forever carry our treasures memories of them in our hearts. Our lives are enriched for having known and loved them.

God Bless you all and thank you

Rick and Jackie Joy & family

Lora and Ray Whitefield & family

Lisa and Peter Hendrickson & family

Respecting Ann and Dick’s wishes there will be no service. If you wish donations may be send to Ann’s beloved Portola United Methodist Church.