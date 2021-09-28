Another positive school case — this time in Portola

Plumas Unified announced another positive case this evening, Sept. 27 — following the five cases reported earlier today. Tonight’s case involves a sixth-grade class at C. Roy Carmichael Elementary in Portola.

As with the earlier cases, the Plumas County Public Health Agency is conducting contact tracing with the assistance of the school district. Students and families impacted will be notified.

Earlier today the affected campuses were: Quincy High School (eighth, ninth and tenth grades); Pioneer campus of Quincy Elementary School (kindergarten) and Chester Elementary School (sixth grade).