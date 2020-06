Quincy residents are used to seeing deer roam in the areas around Bucks Lake Road, but it’s not every day that an antelope is spotted meandering through a yard. This photo was taken June 3 and provides an important reminder to slow down and keep an eye out for wildlife at this time of the year. A pronghorn buck had been spotted previously in the Sloat area near Cromberg as well as in Clio near Graeagle.