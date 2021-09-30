Anthony Teater

May 11, 1992 – Sept. 18, 2021

Anthony Daniel Teater, age 29, of Atwater, California, passed away on Sept. 18, 2021, due to health complications.

Anthony was born May 11, 1992, in Sacramento. He worked for the Atwater School District for 6 years.

Tony is survived by his son, Orion Teater, age 3; his parents, Charlotte and Mike Teater; sisters and brother Josh Teater, Shanell Pinheiro and Elizabeth Teater; grandparents Irene Walkemeyer, Modene Brower and Michael Browner; aunts and uncles Cheri Mizener, Tom Mizener, Kristie Knoll, Alex Brower and Michelle Banig; cousins Sarah, Chris, Tim, Alejandro and Christian. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Richard Teater and Charles Walkemeyer.

Anthony was a fun-loving person that always put his son’s needs before his own. He enjoyed spending time with family as well as doing family events. Tony was the jokester of every gathering, always trying to make people laugh and make sure they had a good time. He had a love of heavy metal music and Star Wars.

Tony, or ‘T’ as many people called him, also was the sort of person you could call on — whenever you needed help with something he would be there. He was a very hard worker and took pride in his work, as he loved helping kids around his community.

He will truly be missed by all of us and will forever be in our hearts.