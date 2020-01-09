Apprentice waterfowl hunt opportunity for juniors

Juniors have an opportunity to hunt a premier waterfowl property with local guides Saturday, Feb. 8. Juniors are age 17 and under, who have passed the Hunter Safety class and have a Junior Hunting License (plus Federal Duck Stamp if over age 16).

The hunt takes place at the Sierra Valley Preserve near Beckwourth.

For information and to apply, call 832-0347 with:

– Name of youth hunter.

– Youth hunting license number.

– Name of adult non-hunting guest.

– Mailing address, phone and email address.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, Jan. 24. Reserve your spot early.