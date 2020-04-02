April 1 Plumas COVID testing update: 64 tested; one confirmed case

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening that to date there have been 64 tests with 47 negative results, 16 pending and one case confirmed.

The agency announced yesterday, March 31, that it received a positive COVID-19 test result from Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno for a resident in the east area of Plumas County. Residents of Eastern Plumas have clamored for more information, particularly as to where the patient resided. Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff said an investigation is underway and any residents who might have been exposed will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID- 19 Response Team for further screening.

Public Health is reluctant to provide more details now in an effort to protect the identity of the person. More information may be provided as situation develops.

Public Health and Plumas County Office of Emergency Service are working closely with local health care partners and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to determine needs and resources at this time.

If you have any questions please contact the Plumas County COVID-19 informational phone line 530- 283-6400 or send an e-mail to COVID19@countyofplumas.com or visit our website at www.plumascounty.us