April 1: Plumas reports 3 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 1, that there are 3 new cases to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. So today’s case count includes all cases reported since Monday, March 29, when seven new cases were reported — all from the Eastern Region.

The breakdown is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Reported today. Earlier FRC announced that two of its student-athletes tested positive; those numbers might not be included in today’s case count — it depends on when they are reported to Public Health and what area they are attributed to.

Two residents from the Northern Region (Greenville/Indian Valley): One reported March 31 and the other reported today.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 685 with 11 active cases — five in the Eastern Region, four in the Southern Region and two in the Northern Region. There have been 41 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.