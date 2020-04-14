April 13 Plumas COVID update: 311 tested; first recovery announced

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, April 13, there have been 311 COVID-19 tests conducted with 285 testing negative, 22 tests pending, and a total of four confirmed cases of the virus — two in Eastern Plumas, one in Indian Valley, and one in Chester/Lake Almanor, as well as one recovered case. The latter represents a positive case that has completed quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

The confirmed case in Chester/Lake Almanor was an asymptomatic patient whose diagnosis was detected as part of more widespread community testing. The Plumas Health Agency is seeking to determine the extent of coronavirus in the community and then contact trace individuals that test positive.