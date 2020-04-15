Wednesday, April 15, 2020
April 14 COVID testing update in Plumas

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, April 14, there have been 316 COVID-19 tests conducted with 297 testing negative, 15 tests pending, and a total of four confirmed cases of the virus — two in Eastern Plumas, one in Indian Valley, and one in Chester/Lake Almanor, as well as one recovered case. The latter represents a positive case that has completed quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus. These test results are very similar to those posted yesterday.

 