April 14 COVID testing update in Plumas

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, April 14, there have been 316 COVID-19 tests conducted with 297 testing negative, 15 tests pending, and a total of four confirmed cases of the virus — two in Eastern Plumas, one in Indian Valley, and one in Chester/Lake Almanor, as well as one recovered case. The latter represents a positive case that has completed quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus. These test results are very similar to those posted yesterday.