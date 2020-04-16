April 15 Plumas coronavirus testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, April 15, there have been 321 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 309 testing negative, 8 tests pending, and a total of four confirmed cases of the virus — two in Eastern Plumas, one in Indian Valley, and one in Chester/Lake Almanor. The Lake Almanor individual who originally tested positive, has now tested negative and is counted as recovered.

Contact tracing of the recovered victim’s contacts and household members revealed no additional positive tests for coronavirus.