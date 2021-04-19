Highlighted News 

April 19: Plumas announces 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 19, that there are three new case to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Confirmed April 16.

Two residents from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle): One case was confirmed April 16, and one case was confirmed April 19.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 693 with 6 active cases in the Southern Region and 2 active cases in the Eastern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

 

Related Posts

Utility seeks to support customers during power shutoff events

Editor

As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers and communities safe, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has added…

Preparing for the fire season ahead with chipping program

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] As the days slowly become longer and California finishes off a dry winter, it’s time to…

On bikes and rocks, Plumas Charter School students learn outdoor skills

Lauren

Ingrid Burke Special to Feather Publishing [email protected] Combining two forms of outdoor recreation, Plumas Charter School students recently rode bikes…

PNF continues burning operations

Editor

Firefighters from the Plumas National Forest are continuing with underburning in the Spanish Ranch (Meadow Valley) and Big Hill (Greenhorn/Hwy…

Public Health plans vaccination clinics – lots of openings April 24

Editor

The second-dose clinic held by the Plumas County Public Health Agency on April 17 saw 770 doses administered – all…

Public Health to vaccinate 16- to 17-year-olds at local high schools April 29

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today that it has secured Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate 16- to 17-year-olds in…