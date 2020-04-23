April 22 Plumas COVID testing update

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, April 22, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 391 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 378 testing negative, and 9 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.