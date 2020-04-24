April 23 Plumas COVID update: Little change locally

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, April 23, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 396 COVID-19 tests conducted, with 382 testing negative, and 10 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that 155 individuals died from coronavirus in the previous 24 hours in California, the greatest single-day number recorded to date.