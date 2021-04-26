Highlighted News 

April 26: Plumas announces 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 26, that there are three new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. This follows four cases reported last Thursday.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Confirmed on April 24.

Two residents from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle): One confirmed on April 25 and one confirmed on April 26.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 700 with nine active cases; five in the Southern Region and four in the Eastern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

 

Related Posts

U.S. Census Bureau releases preliminary data

Editor

Today, the U.S. Census Bureau released congressional apportionment and population counts for every state, including California. Population totals from the…

QHS crowns its 2021 royalty

Editor

Traditionally Quincy High School Homecoming festivities feature the crowning of a queen during football season, while during basketball season, a…

Sheriff’s Employees Association offers four scholarships

Editor

The Plumas County Sherriff’s Employee’s Association (PCSEA) is offering a scholarship program for the second year. Four scholarships will be…

Mother’s Day Market will be the first of many weekend markets in Blairsden

Editor

Blairsden, in eastern Plumas County, is becoming a focal point for local food and craft vendors. On Saturday and Sunday,…

Quincy Rotary at work to beautify the town

Editor

International Rotarians at Work Day was April 24 and Quincy Rotary tackled weeds in downtown Quincy. There is still work…

Opportunity to pick up cured, cut wood near Snake Lake

Editor

Need firewood? The Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest is offering cured wood that has been cut…