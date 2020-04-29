April 28 Plumas COVID test update; how it compares to Washoe

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, April 28, there have been no new cases reported and all previously confirmed cases have recovered. To date there have been 447 (an increase of 40 over yesterday) COVID-19 tests conducted, with 401 testing negative, and 42 tests pending, with four confirmed cases of the virus, all of whom have recovered. Public Health considers an individual recovered when he or she has finished quarantine and is no longer showing signs or symptoms of the virus.

In neighboring Washoe County, Nevada, the numbers are much higher and why some Plumas residents and public health officials are wary of attracting visitors from Reno to recreate locally. Washoe County reports 834 positive cases, with 297 individuals recovered. There are 37 individuals currently hospitalized and 29 have died.