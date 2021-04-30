Highlighted News 

April 29: Plumas announces 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 29, that there are 3 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Three cases were also reported on Monday

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley): Confirmed on April 27.

Two residents from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle): One confirmed on April 27 and one confirmed on April 29.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county to date totals 703 with eight active cases; five in the Southern Region and three in the Eastern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

4.29.2021- Final Package

