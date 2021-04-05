April 5: Plumas announces just 1 new case

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 5, that there is just one new case to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle): Reported March 30.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 686 with 8 active cases — three in the Eastern Region, three in the Southern Region and two in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.