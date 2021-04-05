Highlighted News 

April 5: Plumas announces just 1 new case

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 5, that there is just one new case to report. The health agency is now posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The breakdown released today is as follows:

One resident from the Eastern Region (Portola/Graeagle): Reported March 30.

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the county is 686 with 8 active cases — three in the Eastern Region, three in the Southern Region and two in the Northern Region. There have been 45 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Case investigations have started. Individuals who might have been exposed, will be contacted by Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has transitioned from its own portal for Plumas County residents to register for a vaccine, to the state’s MyTurn system.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

Plumas County COVID-19 Totals as of 04-05-2021

Related Posts

Lost Sierra Chamber reorganizes – meeting April 6

Editor

The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce is holding a reorganizational meeting this Tuesday, April 6, at the Mohawk Community Resource…

District 1 Supervisor reflects on new position

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] District One Supervisor Dwight Ceresola, who took his appointed chair on Tuesday, Jan. 5, took a…

FRC offers Home Field Advantage to local students

Editor

Beginning April 12, Feather River College will offer Home Field Advantage as an opportunity for local students to receive priority…

A very hoppy Easter in Graeagle

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected]   A beautiful spring day brought out a large crowd to the Graeagle Park during the…

Main Street Artists Gallery features photographer

Editor

Main Street Artists Gallery in Quincy is featuring the work of photographer Betty Bishop in April. Her work includes wildlife,…

New kiosks greet visitors at Bucks Summit

Editor

An informational kiosk was dedicated at Bucks Summit this past December. The dedication capped a three-year effort involving four organizations…