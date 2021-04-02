Obituaries 

Arnold S. Selk

Submitted

Arnold S. Selk

9/24/1938 – 3/3/2021

Arnold S. Selk, age 82 was a native of Upland, CA, and had been raised in Upland and Ontario. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for many years. He married his wife, of 41 years, Marlyne Knutsen Selk in Marina Del Rey, CA, in 1979. They had resided in Plumas County at Lake Almanor for the past 15 years. He held a Bachelors Degree in Arts and Teaching and had worked as a Special Education Teacher for 15 years, prior to his retirement on June 27, 2005.

Private arrangements were by Blair Mortuary, Chester & Quincy. Services will announced at a later date.

