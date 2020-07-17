Arrested Butte resident tests COVID positive in Plumas jail

A Butte County resident arrested during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 15, and being held in the Plumas County jail, tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced today.

According to information provided by Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns, a deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in Greenville for erratic driving around 1:15 a.m. July 15. The male driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin for sale. The female passenger was found to be on state parole for robbery and was arrested for violation of parole.

While being transported to the Plumas County jail, one of the subjects indicated that they had possibly been exposed to Covid-19 at the Butte County jail the prior week. As a result of that conversation, both subjects were tested for Covid-19 and quarantined at the Plumas County jail pending test results.

One of those arrested, the female, tested positive. Sheriff Todd Johns met with Health Officer Mark Satterfield, Dr. Joseph Schad (the jail’s physician), District Attorney David Hollister and Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff and it was decided that both subjects would be released from jail with a citation to appear at a later date. They returned to Butte County today, July 17.

Prior to their release, quarantine orders were issued, and Johns worked with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that they arrived at their stated destination.

Efforts are now underway to alert those who may have come into contact with the individuals. Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff said that affected individuals would be notified through his department’s contact tracing process.