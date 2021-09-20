Obituaries 

Arthur Louis Prince

Submitted

2/5/1936 – 9/14/2021

Arthur Louis Prince, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Meadow Valley on Sept 14, 2021. Born and raised in Orland, CA. He and his family have lived in Plumas County for 43 years. Art retired from the United States Forest Service as a civil engineer in 1992.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Art is survived by his wife, JoAnn, of 58 years; children David and Grace Ann, son in-law Steve, and two grandchildren Morgan and Connor, all of Quincy. No services are planned. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.

