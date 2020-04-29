Asher Greg Kelley was born to Kacy Henriksen and Wayne Kelley of Greenville on April 26, 2020, at 11:38 a.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Asher weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandmother is Cindy Dizacomo of Greenville.

Paternal grandparents are Tamie Kelley of Greenville, and Dwayne Dillon of Winnemucca, Nevada.

Great grandparents are Harold and Diana Walters of Anderson, and Helen Dillon of Redding.

James joins siblings Chanel McGinnis, 13; Zoey Mejia, 6; and Amelia Mejia, 2.