At least three homes lost in Loyalton Fire

This morning, Aug. 16, residents along Scott Road east of Beckwourth Pass are assessing the damage wrought by the Loyalton Fire. Lauren Westmoreland, a reporter for Plumas News who lives in the area, reports that there are at least three homes that have been destroyed. Her own residence, at the end of the roadway where it turns into Country Lane, was surrounded by flames but survived.

Plumas News is awaiting the officials figures from the Tahoe National Forest this morning. The Loyalton Fire, which broke out Aug. 14, had consumed 20,000 acres as of last evening.