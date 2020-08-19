Aug. 19: Claremont Fire grows to 650 acres; help on the way

The Claremont Fire, burning in the Middle Fork of the Feather River South of Quincy, was originally reported at 4 p.m. Aug. 17, the result of a lightning strike. Last night it was reported to be 450 acres and this morning that number rose t0 650 acres.

The fire has grown because it is in the steep, difficult terrain of the Middle Fork drainage. Uphill runs and rolling material, along with gusty winds, combine to create difficult conditions for control attempts.

According to the Plumas National Forest, several bulldozers arrived in Quincy this morning to scout and construct fireline along Claremont Ridge.

Firefighters are also working on the Bear Fire, roughly 150 acres, which is burning in the Middle Fork drainage area as well, west of the Claremont Fire along the Pacific Crest Trail. The trail is closed from Onion Valley to Bucks Summit, and Thompson Creek Road and Red Bridge campground.

Yesterday morning residents of upper La Porte Road were warned about the potential to evacuate, and that warning remains in effect.

A Type 1 team will arrive to oversee all of the fires burning on the Mt. Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest. An incident command center will be established at the fairgrounds for the fires south of Indian Valley. Most of the smaller fires have been contained, but the Claremont and the Sheep Fire (within the North Complex) remain active.

A red flag warning is in effect today with high temperatures and gusty winds forecast.