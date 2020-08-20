Thursday, August 20, 2020
Aug. 20 COVID update: No new confirmed cases

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today that no new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported.

Additionally, no incoming Feather River College students tested positive today.

Plumas has 40 confirmed cases, all of whom have recovered.

