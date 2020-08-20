Aug. 20: The Loyalton Fire grows slightly

The Loyalton Fire, which originated east of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith on Aug. 14, is now at 46,617 acres and 35 percent contained.

As of 6:30 a.m. today no additional structures have been damaged or destroyed by the fire. While winds stayed active overnight, they did not hamper the firefighting effort on the Loyalton Fire. Crews worked to connect dozer and hand lines along the southern edge, completing line completely around the fire.

However, those lines have not been tested and high winds today could prove challenging. Firefighters will work today to strengthen those lines.

The northern edge of the fire has been cold for the last 24 hours, despite being tested by winds yesterday and overnight. However, unburned islands of vegetation inside the perimeter may continue to ignite and burn. Crews will continue to patrol for hot spots.

Smoke: Multiple new fires (mostly from last week’s lightning) are causing a drastic decrease in air quality throughout the state. Another inversion is expected to set up overnight, and visibility may be impaired due to smoky conditions.

Weather: A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through the evening for high temperatures and strong, gusty winds.

Evacuations

· All evacuations for Copperfield have been lifted.

· All evacuations for Vinton and Chilcoot have been lifted.

· All evacuations in Lassen County have been lifted.

· All evacuations for the areas of Cold Springs and Bordertown have been lifted.

· Evacuation Advisories have been lifted for the City of Loyalton and homes on the south side of Highway 49 west of Loyalton to Lombardi Point, and in the area of Hwy 49 and 70 south to Loyalton, and to the east side of Hwy 49

· Mandatory Evacuation Orders remain in effect for Balls Canyon Road and Long Valley Road

· An Evacuation Advisory remains in effect for Sierra Brooks.

Road Closures

· Hwy 49 is currently open.

· Hwy 395 is currently open.

· Hwy 70 is currently open.