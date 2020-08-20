Aug. 20: The Sheep Fire now at 7,000 acres forces Susanville evacuations

A Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for the south side of Richmond Road from Gold Run Road to Wingfield Road. This includes Circle Drive, Fairway Drive, Eagle Drive, Circle Court, Oaks Mountain Drive and the West Side of Wingfield Road, Haven Lane and Four Oaks Drive.

A Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for all residences on Amesbury Drive beginning at Gold Run Road and encompassing all roads south including Jura Road, Juro Road, Hill Creek Road and Morningstar Road.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for Wingfield Road from Richmond Road south to Peter Lassen’s Grave. Effective immediately, a Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for residents along Gold Run Road from Amesbury Drive west to the end of Gold Run.

A Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for all residences on Old Archery Road, Old Scotts Logging Road, Childrens Road, and Oak Mountain Drive.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for residents along Gold Run Road west of Gunderson Road west to Amesbury Drive.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for residents on the north side of Gold Run Road west of Richmond Road to Gunderson Road.

People need to leave the evacuated area. Please use caution and be courteous to your neighbors. Drive with your headlights on and yield to emergency personnel. Residents needing assistance evacuating are asked to call the non-emergency dispatch center at (530)257-6121. If you are in need of shelter for yourself or your animals, including large animals, please call the Emergency Shelter line at (530)250-9088. Large animals can be housed at the Lassen County Fairgrounds. Check in at the Fair office on Russell Drive first before 5pm. After 5pm, call the Emergency Shelter Line. Liability, feed, and care of large animals is the sole responsibility of the animal’s owner. Deputies will be going door to door to make notification. www.readyforwildfire.org.