Aug. 21: Progress on Claremont Fire overnight

Last evening the fast growing Claremont Fire prompted evacuations in East Quincy, but it’s reported that significant progress in the firefighting effort occurred last night with dozer lines placed around East Quincy neighborhoods which are stationed and staffed. No structures have been affected.

All evacuation orders remain in effect at this time.

The fire had grown to 3,101 acres by last night. As of 8 p.m. last night it was reported to be 4 miles from Quincy, though residents could see flames coming over the mountains.

The fire spread east yesterday and crossed La Porte Road where it affected about 20 homes. Crews attempted to suppress spot fires and protected residences and other structures throughout the day and night. Last night the Forest Service reported that structure protection was in place in East Quincy where 30 engines and other equipment were battling blazes.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all of La Porte Road, and for all residents in the east Quincy area south of Highway 70 east of Mill Creek (to include Mill Creek Road and Forest View) extending east to Quincy La Porte Road. Law enforcement conducted door-to-door evacuations. An evacuation center is set up at Quincy High School with Red Cross support.

Additionally advisory evacuations are in place from Cemetery Hill east to Lee Summit, including all of Greenhorn Ranch and Spring Garden. Chandler Road from the east end to Hillside Drive is also on an advisory notice.

The Claremont Fire, burning in the Middle Fork of the Feather River south of Quincy, was originally reported at 4 p.m. Aug. 17, the result of a lightning strike.

Public information for the Claremont-Bear-North Complex fires is 530-316-4489.