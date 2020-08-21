Aug. 21: The Loyalton Fire now 60 percent contained

The Loyalton Fire, which originated east of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith on Aug. 14, is now at 46,872 acres and 60 percent contained. Crews worked overnight to find and extinguish heat sources interior to containment lines near Balls Canyon Ranch and along the southern fire perimeter. Priorities today are to continue to strengthen lines, backhaul excess equipment, and identify remaining heat sources.

As of 6:30 a.m. today, all evacuations have lifted, except for Long Valley and Ball Canyon roads.

All highways and roads are open.

Air quality will continue to be a problem in the area.