Aug. 22: Bear fire grows; updates on Copper, Iron, Paxton

UPDATE: 11 a.m.: The Bear Fire is at 575 acres.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m: The Bear Fire is burning approximately 4 miles from Bucks Lake and 6 miles from Meadow Valley. It experienced increased fire behavior and grew in all directions yesterday, further establishing itself in the Bear Creek Drainage, north of the Middle Fork. The Bear is located on the Pacific Crest Trail, 1 mile northwest of Butte Bar Campground and 1.5 southeast of Lookout Rock. It is in very steep and inaccessible terrain. The increase in smoke in the area yesterday was a result of the Bear.

The Bear Fire is burning in the same drainage as the Claremont Fire near Quincy, about 6 miles south and west of the bigger blaze. During last night’s briefing, the Forest Service said that the fire is currently not being staffed because it is not threatening structures. A spokesman assured an audience via a virtual community meeting, that if that status changed, resources would be applied. Resources are stretched thin fighting fires on the Plumas National Forest — as they are across the state — so officials must put ground and air resources where the need is most critical. Initially, staff had been dropped on the Bear Fire, but the terrain was too rugged and steep, and they had to leave.

The Copper Fire, which prompted evacuations in Greenville earlier this week, is at 65 acres and holding. Crews have established a perimeter around the fire and it is staffed to keep it within the perimeter. During last evening’s briefing, officials said they are monitoring it closely and would be prepared for any flareups.

The Iron Fire, on Mount Hough, remains at 175 acres. It is plumbed with hose line around it and is heavily staffed. An advisory evacuation order for Taylorsville residents remains in place.

The Paxton Fire was at 21 acres and is staffed and being monitored.

All of the fires have been attributed to lightning strikes.