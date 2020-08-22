Aug. 22 Loyalton Fire: Good news to report!

The Tahoe National Forest announced this morning that unless something changes it will no longer being issuing daily reports on the Loyalton Fire — that’s because it is now 75 percent contained. Total acres burned thus far is 47,028.

The Loyalton Fire, which originated east of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith began Aug. 14 and forced evacuations, closed highways and destroyed a number of structures. The fire spread rapidly as it drove through dry grasses and sage. More than 400 personnel battled the blaze.

The forest reported this morning that the fire was quiet again overnight. Crews patrolled and looked for heat, but saw very little activity.

Firefighters are mopping up and making sure no burning logs or remaining hot spots could possibly threaten containment lines. Crews are also working at suppression repair, especially on dozer lines, to prevent erosion when winter rains arrive.

Infrared mapping shows several islands of unburned vegetation within the fire perimeter. Visitor and residents are advised that these islands may continue to ignite and burn. However, they pose no threat to the fire’s containment at this point.

Smoke: The numerous other fires in the region have seen severe fire behavior and smoke production, which continues to impact the air quality in this forecast area. Expect overall unhealthy conditions in the forecast area through today.