Aug. 22: The Sheep Fire forced more evacuations overnight

This is the latest list of the evacuation orders and warnings the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office issued as of last night due to the Sheep Fire, burning near the Gold Run Road area, southwest of Susanville. As of last night the Sheep Fire had burned 11,000 acres.

Mandatory Evacuation Orders

*New 9:30 p.m.* A new Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for residences in the Susan Hills area from Gold Run Road to Bauer Road and including Bauer Road.

• Both sides of Gold Run Road from Richmond Road west to the end of Gold Run including Gunderson Road and Hidden Hills Drive.

• Amesbury Drive beginning at Gold Run Road and encompassing all roads south including Jura Road, Juro Road, Hill Creek Road and Morningstar Road.

• Residents along the south side of Richmond Road from Circle Drive to Deforest Drive and Wingfield Road from Richmond Road to Mountain Meadow Ranch but not including Mountain Meadow Ranch and all roads accessed by Wingfield Road to that point.

• Old Archery Road, Old Scotts Logging Road, Childrens Road, and Oak Mountain Drive.

•*The south side of Richmond Road from Gold Run Road to Wingfield Road. This includes Circle Drive, Fairway Drive, Eagle Drive, Circle Court, Oaks Mountain Drive and the West Side of Wingfield Road, Haven Lane and Four Oaks Drive.

Evacuation Warnings •Wingfield Road from Mountain Meadow Ranch east to the end of the pavement on the Susanville side of Wingfield. • The north side of Richmond Road from Gold Run Road to Singletree Lane including Singletree Lane. (The evacuation warnings and orders in place for Wingfield Road are for the Susanville side of Wingfield only. There are no advisories in place for the Janesville side of Wingfield at this time.) Road Closures *All of Gold Run Road is closed and Richmond Road is closed from a half mile east of Richmond School to Gem Drive.

“Firefighters and resources will work throughout the night to protect structures and hold established firelines,” read the evening update from the California Incident Management Team 1. “Expanded evacuation orders and warnings were enacted due to extreme fire behavior. Strong winds pushed the fire toward Peter Lassen’s Grave and the upper Cherry Creek and Gold Run drainage, moving toward Susan Hills. Crews will work through the night to protect structures and hold firelines. A Very Large Airtanker (VLAT) DC-10 was in the area to assist but heavy smoke hindered efforts to utilize this and other aerial resources. Engines, bulldozers, crews and two helicopters were available to assist.”