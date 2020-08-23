Aug. 23: The Sheep Fire continues push to Susanville

The Sheep Fire, now at 15,776 acres, is burning south and west of Susanville and continues to threaten homes. During this morning’s briefing it was reported that both flanks of the fire were extremely active overnight and crews are focused on structure protection. However crews were able to establish a new dozer line.

Yesterday crews worked to construct line around Hulsman Ranch, Wingfield Road, and Hidden Hills. On the west flank, they worked in the areas of Williams Creek and Willard Creek. Smoke inhibited the use of aircraft. Dry fuels, low humidities, and steep terrain continue to hamper firefighting efforts, as is the lack of available resources due to other fires throughout the state.

Mandatory evacuations

• Residences in the Susan Hills area from Gold Run Road to Bauer Road and including Bauer Road.

• Both sides of Gold Run Road from Richmond Road west to the end of Gold Run including Gunderson Road and Hidden Hills Drive.

• Amesbury Drive beginning at Gold Run Road and encompassing all roads south including Jura Road, Juro Road, Hill Creek Road and Morningstar Road.

• Residents along the south side of Richmond Road from Circle Drive to Deforest Drive and Wingfield Road from Richmond Road to Mountain Meadow Ranch but not including Mountain Meadow Ranch and all roads accessed by Wingfield Road to that point.

• Old Archery Road, Old Scotts Logging Road, Childrens Road, and Oak Mountain Drive.

•*The south side of Richmond Road from Gold Run Road to Wingfield Road. This includes Circle Drive, Fairway Drive, Eagle Drive, Circle Court, Oaks Mountain Drive and the West Side of Wingfield Road, Haven Lane and Four Oaks Drive.