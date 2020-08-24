Aug. 24: Claremont Fire now at 17,101 acres

UPDATE 10 a.m.: The acreage for the Claremont Fire has been updated to 17,101 acres.

The Forest Service announced that crews worked overnight protecting structures and pushing the fire back as allowed by conditions. There were no reported structure losses from yesterday. Some progress was made on the heel of the fire north and west of Crescent Hill near Claremont.

Crews will work today to tie into old dozer line from the Minerva Fire. Structure protection will continue to be top priority in the La Porte area, along with the Hwy 70 corridor. Crews are also in place and prepping the communities of Greenhorn and Chandler road area.

Original Story: Do you want the good news or the bad news? The good news is shorter. After one week of living with the Claremont Fire, it is now 2 percent contained. The Plumas National Forest recorded no lightning strikes and a very light rain fell his morning. Now for the bad news.

Highway 70 is closed from East Quincy to Rattlesnake Road, just west of Cromberg, and has forced the mandatory evacuations of La Porte Road, Greenhorn, Spring Garden, and a portion of the the Highway 70 corridor. (The latest evacuation and road closure information is contained below.)

The fire has grown to 15,656 acres and is expected to continue to move in a northeast direction today.

Though the weather is expected to be cooler, there is a 10 percent chance of thunder storms and winds picking up this afternoon. There are a couple spot fires south of Red Bridge off the Middle Fork of the Feather River and crews will be attacking those.

Crews are continuing to secure the bulldozer line south of the East Quincy neighborhood.