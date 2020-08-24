Aug. 24: Sheep Fire continues to grow

The Sheep Fire has burned 25,574 acres as of Monday morning.

Several additional evacuation orders, warnings and downgrades were issued yesterday.

According to this morning’s update: The fire burned actively yesterday afternoon and into the evening making several downhill runs, including a significant run on the east side in the Wingfield Road area. Crews were able to keep it from encroaching into the Diane Drive area and stop it on Highway 395. Overnight detection of spotting east of Hwy 395 and south of Lake Leavitt were caught and will be monitored. On the northwest side of the fire, crews were able to keep the fire out of Gold Run, Hidden Hills, Susan Hills, and the Susanville City Limits.

There were no reported structure losses from yesterday. Today, crews will continue to establish and reinforce existing fire line. The dry fuels, low humidities, and steep terrain and strong winds continue to challenge firefighting efforts.

There is a Red Flag Warning for gusty outflow winds and dry lightning in effect until Tuesday morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected this morning. In addition to concern for new fire starts, gusty winds and brief light to moderate rainfall will be possible. There’s likely to be a break in the weather late morning into the early afternoon before more showers and thunderstorms develop along and near the Sierra Crest. Afternoon to evening thunderstorms east of the North Complex, could cause winds to push into the area.”

There are 16 dozers, 44 engines, 2 hand crews, 4 helicopters, 9 water tenders, and 335 total personnel. Resources continue to arrive.