Aug. 25 Bear Fire update: Still developing a plan

The Bear Fire continues to plague the incident command team as they consider ways to address this fire. During this morning’s incident action plan meeting at the fairgrounds, that phrase “coming up with a plan” was repeated, something that has been said for the past few days. Fire officials have been working with locals to adopt a strategy.

In the meantime the fire continues to grow and has spotted to the west. As of last night, the fire was reported at 2,778 acres and 0 percent contained.

Protecting structures and residents remains the priority, and with limited resources, the focus today is the Highway 70 corridor of the Claremont Fire, where the communities of Greenhorn, Spring Garden, Sloat and Cromberg are vulnerable. That said, fire officials want to prevent the Bear from advancing on Bucks Lake and Meadow Valley.

The Bear Fire has closed a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail. It is located 1 mile northwest of Butte Bar Campground and 1.5 southeast of Lookout Rock. No structures have been destroyed.