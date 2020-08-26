Aug. 26: Bear Fire prompts advisory evacuation

The Bear Fire is 4,901 acres and 0 percent contained.

An evacuation advisory has been issued for Bucks Lake, south of Bucks Lake Lodge to include Big Creek Road from Bucklin Road to China Gulch and south of Big Creek Road to Mount Ararat. Please prepare to evacuate. If you have special needs you are encouraged to evacuate now and if you have large animals make arrangement to move them immediately.

Today, crews will continue to strengthen a defensive line along Slate Creek Spur on the north side of the fire in an effort to catch any threat of it moving north toward Quincy. They will also work to keep the fire from moving east where it crossed Little Bear Creek. The fire is currently held north of the Middle Fork of the Feather River.

The Bear Fire is located on the Pacific Crest Trail, 1-mile northwest of Butte Bar Campground and 1.5 southeast of Lookout Rock. The Pacific Crest Trail from Onion Valley to Bucks Summit remains closed. It broke out Aug. 17 following a lightning strike.