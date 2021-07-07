Beckwourth Complex heats up, crosses containment lines

UPDATE: 9:56 p.m. This evening the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex has burned outside of the foot print it has maintained over the past week. The fire is burning in a northeast direction, south of Reconnaissance Peak.

Tonight, crews are providing structure protection around the Maddalena area. Firefighters that worked today’s day shift will be staffing the fire tonight. These resources include hand crews, dozers, engines and water tenders.

Additional local fire departments and state partners including CAL Fire along with Forest Service resources will be arriving tomorrow to respond aggressively to the fire.

Firefighters will take advantage of predicted minimal wind and utilization of aircraft to support ground resources. Expect to see a steady stream of air tankers and helicopters tomorrow.

UPDATE 9:26 p.m.: A strong evacuation advisory has been issued for Dixie Valley, while a mandatory evacuation is in effect for Beckwourth-Genesee Road to Harrison Ranch Road.

As one of our readers said: “Sugarloaf is not done baking.” After a promising update this morning, the Sugar Fire appears to be making a run. Plumas News has a reporter on the scene. She said that it appears to have blown up this afternoon. Air resources are on scene.

This morning the Forest Service announced that some units on the Beckwourth Complex (Dotta and Sugar fires) were being demobilized to go to other fires. At the time the fires had been holding steady. That appears to have changed. More details as they become available.

UPDATE from the USFS:

At approximately 4:45 p.m. today, the Sugar Fire crossed the containment line, due to gusty southwest winds. The fire is about 20 acres, 10 of which are outside the fire perimeter.

The fire is moving toward Reconnaissance Peak. Currently, firefighters along with air support and are responding aggressively to the fire.

Sheriff issues mandatory evacuation order

The Plumas County Sheriff issued a mandatory evacuation order for residences located on Beckwourth-Genesee Road to Harrison Ranch Road due to the wildfire. Residents should leave the area immediately. “If you remain emergency personnel may not be able to help you.” An evacuation center is being set up at Portola Baptist Station at 171 Gulling St in Portola.