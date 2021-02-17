Beckwourth Fire Department needs volunteers

The Beckwourth Fire Department is seeking volunteers for its new Auxiliary team.

The first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2, 6 p.m., at the fire station located at 180 Main Street in Beckwourth.

The meeting will include information including what is an Auxiliary group and what is expected from a volunteer.

Contact Debbie Hiatt for more information, or to let her know you will be attending the meeting, 530-310-6163, or see her at the Pet Eden grooming shop, 180 N. Gulling St., Portola.